Cardinals face the Angels leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (17-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-27, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -141, Angels +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles is 5-15 in home games and 15-27 overall. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

St. Louis is 17-24 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Cardinals have a 9-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O'Hoppe has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBI for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 10-for-25 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.