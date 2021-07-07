Cardinals to face 6 of top slot receivers in 7 games in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals do not have any of the best slot receivers currently, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. But they will face a number of those players in 2021.

It means that cornerback Byron Murphy, who plays primarily in the slot, has some big assignments.

They will face six of the best slot receivers in the league in seven games. Three will be part of four divisional games.

Who are those matchups for Murphy and the Cardinals?

Week 2, Minnesota Vikings: No. 6 Adam Thielen

Thielen will be one of Murphy's first big tests. The Vikings come to Arizona to play in the Cardinals' home opener. In 2020, he had 74 receptions for 925 yards and four touchdowns. In three career games against the Cardinals, he has 17 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 4 and Week 14, Los Angeles Rams: No. 5 Cooper Kupp and No. 11 Robert Woods

The Rams are the only team to have two players among the top slot receivers. Woods also plays outside. The Cardinals face these two players each year. Murphy will likely line up against both in both games. Kupp had 92 catches for 976 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Woods caught 90 passes for 936 yards and six touchdowns last season. Kupp has played six games against the Cardinals and has never seen the Rams lose to them. He has 36 yards for 419 yards and three scores against the Cardinals. Woods has played eight games against the Cardinals and has never lost to them. In those eight games, he has 57 catches — the most against any team in the league — for 640 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 11 and Week 18, Seattle Seahawks: No. 3 Tyler Lockett

Lockett is a tough matchup for anyone. He had 100 catches for 1,054 yards last season and 10 touchdowns. Who can forget the 15 catches for 200 yards and three scores last year against the Cardinals? In 12 career games against Arizona, Lockett's 47 receptions are tied for the most against any team. He also has 584 yards and five touchdowns.

Week 16, Indianapolis Colts: No. 8 Zach Pascal

Pascal is not a big name. In 2020, he had 44 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. He has not yet faced the Cardinals in his career.

Week 17, Dallas Cowboys: No. 10 CeeDee Lamb

Lamb was a rookie in 2020 and put up big numbers. He put up 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. It would have been even more had he not had to deal with the revolving door at quarterback following Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. He had seven receptions for 64 yards in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.

