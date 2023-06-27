Cardinals to face 6 of NFL’s top slot defenders in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals will face some tough defensive backs in 2023. While fans don’t know who will be the Cardinals’ primary pass catcher out of the slot, they know they will face some tough defenders in the slot.

Of the top 11 slot defenders in the league, Arizona will face the top three and six overall.

Check them out below.

Thomas, who was signed as an undrafted rookie in 2018 by the Cardinals but did not make the team, has become a very solid corner. The Cardinals will face him and the Texans on the road in Week 11.

Kearse came in at No. 2 on the top slot defenders list. The Cardinals will see him at home in Week 3, probably without Kyler Murray at quarterback.

Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans (No. 3 overall)

Ward is a familiar face, having played several seasons for the 49ers. He is now with the Texans, giving them two of the three best slot defenders in the league. The Cardinals will see him on the road in Week 11.

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys (No. 7 overall)

The Cowboys apparently have two great slot defenders. He and Kearse come to Glendale to face the Cardinals in Week 3.

Hilton is near the bottom of the top 11. The Cardinals face him and his Cincinnati defense at home in Week 5.

Kyler Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens (No. 11 overall)

Hamilton rounds out the top-11 list. The Cardinals face him and the Ravens at home in Week 8. Ideally, Murray is back at quarterback by then.

