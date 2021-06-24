Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s top guards in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have a solid offensive line and hope to get good guard play this coming season with Justin Pugh and whoever wins the competition at right guard. However, the defense will face some top guards in the league.

Based on Mark Schofield’s list of the top 11 guards in the NFL, the Cardinals will face five of them in four games.

Check them out below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and

Indianapolis Colts, Week 16: No. 1 Quenton Nelson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson protects the interior for new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. He will have his hands full with J.J. Watt and the Cardinals' interior defenders.

Dallas Cowboys, Week 17: No. 2 Zack Martin

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cardinals played the Cowboys last season, Martin got hurt and played only seven snaps. A healthy Martin will make it harder to stop Ezekiel Elliott and pressure Dak Prescott.

Cleveland Browns, Week 6: No. 5 Joel Bitonio, No. 7 Wyatt Teller

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons why the Browns were so good last year and are expected to be even better is the fact they have two of the best guards in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans, Week 1: No. 11 Rodger Saffold

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals open the season against the Titans and face Saffold, a familiar face, as he spent nine years with the Rams. He will line up primarily against Jordan Phillips.

1

1