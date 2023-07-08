Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s top interior defensive linemen in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line enters the 2023 season with many question marks. They do not have any premier players or even any players who project to maybe be premier players.

But they do face many of the top defensive linemen in the league.

Based on the rankings of the top 11 interior defensive linemen in the NFL, the Cardinals will face five of them, and two of them will be opponents twice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face some tough defensive tackles early. Lawrence and the Giants are the Cardinals’ home opener in Week 2.

Donald has been terrorizing the Cardinals for years. He still will in two games this season. The Cardinals face the Rams on the road in Week 6 and at home in Week 12.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals get a tough one off the bat. They are on the road in Week 1 to face Payne and the Commanders. His fellow defensive lineman Jonathan Allen received honorable mention, so it will be doubly tough.

Advertisement

Hargrave signed with the 49ers this offseason, further boosting an already tremendous defensive line. The Cardinals face the 49ers on the road in Week 4 and at home in Week 15.

The Cardinals face Heyward and the Steelers on the road in Week 13.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire