Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s top defensive tackles in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are no stranger to good defensive tackles as they face the Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald at least twice a year. He is the clear top defensive tackle in the NFL and might be the best of all time.

The Cardinals will face several top interior defenders in 2022. Based on the best interior defender rankings by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Cardinals will face five of the top 12 in seven games this coming season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





No. 1 Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Cardinals are used to facing Donald. They have gone against him 16 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs. In 16 regular-season games against the Cardinals, Donald has 15 sacks and 28 quarterback hits.

The Cardinals will face in at home in Week 3 and on the road in Week 10.

No. 4 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cardinals waste no time this season in facing a disruptive force. Jones and the Chiefs are Arizona’s Week 1 opponent at home.

He had nine sacks last season and, in one career game against the Cardinals in 2018, Jones had three tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

No. 7 Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Vea and the Buccaneers come to town to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Christmas night in Week 16.

In one career game against the Cardinals, he had three tackles.

No. 9 Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face Hargrave and the Eagles at home in Week 5.

He had 7.5 sacks last season and his first career Pro Bowl selection.

The Cardinals have faced him twice in his career and have contained him. He has four tackles in two games against them.

No. 12 Arik Armstead

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will face Armstead and the 49ers in Mexico in Week 11 and on the road in Week 18.

Story continues

He had six sacks last season.

In 12 career games against the Cardinals, Armstead has 34 tackles, four sacks and seven QB hits.

1

1