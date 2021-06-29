Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s best centers in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have the league’s best center in Rodney Hudson. But the Cardinals will face a number of the best centers in the league.

In fact, they will face five of the 11 best centers in the league, based on Mark Schofield’s rankings for Touchdown Wire.

They are all below.

Week 1: No. 6 Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

The Cardinals kick off the season against Jones and the Titans in the season opener. Jones is one of the reasons why the running game is so good with Derrick Henry. The Cardinals' interior defenders will have their hands full.

Week 3: No. 10 Brandon Linder, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cardinals travel to Jacksonville in Week 3. Jones protects No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Week 6: No. 2 J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

The new 17th game on the schedule for Arizona is a road game against the Browns. Tretter heads the offensive line that opens holes for running back Nick Chubb and protects quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Week 15: No. 5 Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Near the end of the season, the Cardinals travel to Detroit. Ragnow is fantastic, even if his teams have not been. That said, the Cardinals have not beaten the Lions since 2015.

Week 16: No. 8 Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

The next week, the Cardinals face the Colts on Christmas night. Kelly protects new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and leads the way for second-year running back Jonathan Taylor.

