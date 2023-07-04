Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s best linebackers in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals unsurprisingly did not land a player in a recent ranking of the top 11 off-ball linebackers entering the 2023 season. Kyzir White, their best player at the position, is solid but not a star.

However, the Cardinals will face a bunch of the best linebackers.

They will face five of them, including three of them twice, as they are in the NFC West.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Warner, again the No. 1 linebacker in the league, plays for the rival 49ers. The Cardinals will face him twice, once on the road in Week 4 and then at home in Week 15.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are used to facing Wagner. He spent a decade with the Seahawks before joining the Los Angeles Rams last season but returned to Seattle this offseason.

Arizona faces Seattle on the road in Week 7 and then at home to end the regular season in Week 18.

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers (No. 5 overall)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Greenlaw and Warner make the 49ers’ linebacking corps arguably the best in the NFL.

Arizona faces him twice with Warner on the road in Week 4 and at home in Week 15.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Edmunds enters his first year with the Bears in a remade linebacking unit that also includes former Eagle T.J. Edwards.

The Cardinals face the Bears on the road in Week 16 Christmas Eve.

Pratt and the Bengals play the Cardinals in Glendale in Week 5. HIs fellow linebacker Logan Wilson, received honorable mention.

