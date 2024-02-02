Cardinals to face 5 of 8 new head coaches hired in 2024

The NFL has wrapped up its new head coaching cycle. All eight teams who needed to hire a head coach has done so. The last to do so were the Washington Commanders, who are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The eight new head coaches in the NFL in 2024 are as follows:

Of those new head coaches, the Arizona Cardinals will face five of them in 2024 in six games.

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals will face Macdonald and the Seahawks twice this season as they do every season.

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

The Cardinals will face Quinn and the Commanders at State Farm Stadium.

Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

The Cardinals will face Canales and the Panthers on the road this season.

Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Harbaugh and the Chargers will face Arizona at State Farm Stadium. Harbaugh, who used to coach the San Francisco 49ers, is quite familiar with the stadium.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots

The Cardinals face all four of the teams in the AFC East. Mayo and the Pats come to Arizona at some point.

