Cardinals to face 5 of 8 new head coaches hired in 2024
The NFL has wrapped up its new head coaching cycle. All eight teams who needed to hire a head coach has done so. The last to do so were the Washington Commanders, who are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
The eight new head coaches in the NFL in 2024 are as follows:
Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks
Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons
Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers
Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans
Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
Of those new head coaches, the Arizona Cardinals will face five of them in 2024 in six games.
Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals will face Macdonald and the Seahawks twice this season as they do every season.
Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
The Cardinals will face Quinn and the Commanders at State Farm Stadium.
Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers
The Cardinals will face Canales and the Panthers on the road this season.
Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
Harbaugh and the Chargers will face Arizona at State Farm Stadium. Harbaugh, who used to coach the San Francisco 49ers, is quite familiar with the stadium.
Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
The Cardinals face all four of the teams in the AFC East. Mayo and the Pats come to Arizona at some point.
