Cardinals to face 49ers’ George Kittle, Jeff Wilson, Robbie Gould, Tony Jefferson

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of roster moves on Friday to get ready for their game in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers also made a number of moves, and they will have a trio of important players returning from injuries.

Tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould, neither of whom played against the Cardinals in Week 5, were activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Running back Jeff Wilson was activated from PUP. He had been out since suffering a knee injury in May.

Cardinals fans will remember Jeff Wilson, whose touchdown catch in 2019 gave the 49ers the lead at the end of the game and who also rushed for 183 yards last season against them in Week 16.

Wilson’s activation could mean that rookie Elijah Mitchell, questionable for the game with a rib injury, won’t be able to play.

A former Cardinal is making his 49ers debut.

Safety Tony Jefferson was elevated from the practice squad and will make his first appearance for San Francisco, doing it against the Cardinals, who were his first NFL team. He played four seasons from 2013-2016 for Arizona after making the team as an undrafted rookie. It is also his first game since 2019, when he tore his ACL while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

To make room for Gould, Wilson and Kittle, the 49ers cut former Cardinals defensive tackle Zach Kerr and placed defensive end Dee Ford on injured reserve.

Ford was questionable for the game, according to the final injury report of the week.