Cardinals to face 4 of PFF’s top 10 starting QBs

Every offseason brings lists and rankings when there isn’t any actual football being played.

This offseason is no different.

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 teams’ current or projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks (they used Colt McCoy for the Arizona Cardinals because Kyler Murray isn’t expected to be ready when the season begins).

Based on these rankings, the Cardinals will face four of their top 10.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cardinals play the Bengals in Week 5 at home. Burrow is PFF’s third-ranked quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Cardinals host the Ravens in Week 8. If Kyler Murray is back by then, it will be a premiere matchup.

Jackson is PFF’s No.6-ranked quarterback.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals will face the NFC champion Eagles on the road in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve. Hurts is No. 7 on this list.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott and the Cowboys come to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 3. Prescott is 10th on PFF’s list.

