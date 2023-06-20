Cardinals to face 4 of NFL’s top 11 safeties
The Arizona Cardinals have a pair of very good safeties and one in Budda Baker who is one of the best in the league, although he somehow did not make the cut in Touchdown Wire’s top 11 safeties in the league.
How many of the top safeties in the league will the Cardinals face in 2023?
We have them below.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1 overall)
The top safety in Touchdown Wire’s ranking is Fitzpatrick and the Cardinals will face him on the road in December.
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (No. 2)
Diggs is No. 2 on the list and the Cardinals will face him twice, as they face the Seahawks twice yearly.
Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons (No. 8)
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers (No. 9)
Gipson is No. 9 on the list. As he plays for the 49ers, the Cardinals will face him twice in 2023.