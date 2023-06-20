Cardinals to face 4 of NFL’s top 11 safeties

The Arizona Cardinals have a pair of very good safeties and one in Budda Baker who is one of the best in the league, although he somehow did not make the cut in Touchdown Wire’s top 11 safeties in the league.

How many of the top safeties in the league will the Cardinals face in 2023?

We have them below.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The top safety in Touchdown Wire’s ranking is Fitzpatrick and the Cardinals will face him on the road in December.

Diggs is No. 2 on the list and the Cardinals will face him twice, as they face the Seahawks twice yearly.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gipson is No. 9 on the list. As he plays for the 49ers, the Cardinals will face him twice in 2023.

