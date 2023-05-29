Cardinals face 14 of PFF’s top-32 tackles in 2023

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was snubbed from PFF’s rankings of the top 32 tackles in the league, and only one of the tackles in the NFC made the cut, but Arizona will face plenty of them.

In fact, they are scheduled to face 14 of them this coming season, including the top four overall.

They are listed below.

No. 1: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals must face the top tackle in the league twice.

They face the 49ers in Week 4 on the road and then in Week 15 at home.

No. 2: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals face Johnson and the Eagles on the road New Year’s Eve in Week 17.

Johnson isn’t the only tackle on this list for the Eagles. He is No. 2 and plays right tackle.

No. 3: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Tunsil is one of the bright spots on Houston’s roster. The Cardinals face the Texans on the road in Week 11.

No. 4: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Thomas and the Giants are the Cardinals’ home opener in Week 2.

No. 6: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Mailata, the Eagles’ left tackle, faces Arizona (along with No. 2 Lane Johnson) in Philly in Week 17.

No. 12: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Stanley is the Ravens’ starting left tackle. Arizona faces the Ravens at home in Week 8.

No. 14: Orlando Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown joined the Bengals this offseason after playing for the Chiefs.

He and the Bengals face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 5.

No. 18: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

The Cardinals face the Falcons and Matthews, their left tackle, in Week 10 at home.

No. 20: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens

Moses, the Ravens’ right tackle, joins Stanley (No. 12 on this list) with the Ravens in Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 8.

No. 22: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys comes to town to face the Cardinals in Week 3.

No. 25: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

McGary is Atlanta’s right tackle. The Cardinals host the Falcons in Week 10.

No. 26: Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face the Bears on the road in Week 16.

No. 29: Terence Steele, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Steele and the Cowboys face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 3.

No. 32: Charles Leno, Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Leno is the last one in the top 32 but he is the first one the Cardinals play. Arizona plays the Commanders in Week 1 on the road.

