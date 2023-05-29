Cardinals face 14 of PFF’s top-32 tackles in 2023
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was snubbed from PFF’s rankings of the top 32 tackles in the league, and only one of the tackles in the NFC made the cut, but Arizona will face plenty of them.
In fact, they are scheduled to face 14 of them this coming season, including the top four overall.
They are listed below.
No. 1: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
The Cardinals must face the top tackle in the league twice.
They face the 49ers in Week 4 on the road and then in Week 15 at home.
No. 2: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
The Cardinals face Johnson and the Eagles on the road New Year’s Eve in Week 17.
Johnson isn’t the only tackle on this list for the Eagles. He is No. 2 and plays right tackle.
No. 3: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Tunsil is one of the bright spots on Houston’s roster. The Cardinals face the Texans on the road in Week 11.
No. 4: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Thomas and the Giants are the Cardinals’ home opener in Week 2.
No. 6: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
Mailata, the Eagles’ left tackle, faces Arizona (along with No. 2 Lane Johnson) in Philly in Week 17.
No. 12: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Stanley is the Ravens’ starting left tackle. Arizona faces the Ravens at home in Week 8.
No. 14: Orlando Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Brown joined the Bengals this offseason after playing for the Chiefs.
He and the Bengals face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 5.
No. 18: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
The Cardinals face the Falcons and Matthews, their left tackle, in Week 10 at home.
No. 20: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens
Moses, the Ravens’ right tackle, joins Stanley (No. 12 on this list) with the Ravens in Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 8.
No. 22: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys comes to town to face the Cardinals in Week 3.
No. 25: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
McGary is Atlanta’s right tackle. The Cardinals host the Falcons in Week 10.
No. 26: Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears
The Cardinals face the Bears on the road in Week 16.
No. 29: Terence Steele, Dallas Cowboys
Steele and the Cowboys face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 3.
No. 32: Charles Leno, Washington Commanders
Leno is the last one in the top 32 but he is the first one the Cardinals play. Arizona plays the Commanders in Week 1 on the road.