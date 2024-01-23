Cardinals to get extra close look at Senior Bowl RBs

The coaches on the Arizona Cardinals’ staff under head coach Jonathan Gannon are busy. Several are getting opportunities to coach draft prospects this offseason.

A few of the assistants on the Cardinals’ staff are getting to participate in the Senior Bowl. This includes quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook and offensive quality control coach Connor Senger.

Running backs coach Autry Denson also will be part of the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl announced Denson would be the running backs coach for the American Team.

He will get to work with these running back prospects:

Emani Bailey, TCU

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

The Senior Bowl will be February 3 in Mobile, AL.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire