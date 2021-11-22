Cardinals extend lead in NFC West in Week 11

The NFC West is done with Week 11 of the NFL season and the Arizona Cardinals remain atop the division. They are also currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In fact, they increased their lead in the NFC West and all but eliminated a team.

Here is what the division standings look like after Week 11.

Let’s take a look at each team in the division, what happened in Week 11 and what is coming up in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals played their third consecutive game without quarterback Kyler Murray or receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback, the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in Seattle 23-13.

Arizona’s defense limited Seattle to 266 total yards, 2-of-10 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down. They sacked Russell Wilson four times.

McCoy completed 80% of his passes for 328 yards and touchdowns, both to tight end Zach Ertz.

They improved to 6-0 on the road and 4-0 in the division.

With the win, they ensured that no team in the division will hold a head-to-head or division tiebreaker over them. They have beaten each team in the division at least once and can finish no worse than 4-2 in division play. The best any other team can finish is 4-2.

Arizona is off this week, as they have a Thanksgiving bye. Murray and Hopkins should be back for Week 13 on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Los Angeles Rams

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams were on their bye in Week 11. They fell half a game further behind the Cardinals. They trail Arizona by 1.5 games.

In Week 12, they will go on the road to take on the 8-3 Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco 49ers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 4e9rs won their second game in a row, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 on the road on Sunday. They evened their record to 5-5 and are in the mix for the final wild card slot with the victory.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and the team rushed for 171 yards, led by Deebo Samuel’s 79 yards and touchdown.

The defense held the Jags to 200 total yards and forced two turnovers.

In Week 12, they host the 5-5 Minnesota Vikings. With a win, they will move into the playoff picture

Seattle Seahawks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-4 at home with their 23-13 loss to the Cardinals. They managed only 266 total yards of offense and Russell Wilson was held without a touchdown pass for the second straight game, the first time that has happened since 2016.

They have all been eliminated from division contention. If the Cardinals lost the rest of their games, the Seahawks would have to win out to beat them out.

In Week 12, they play Monday night on the road against the Washington Football Team, which has won two games in a row.

