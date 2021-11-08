Cardinals extend lead in NFC West as both Rams, 49ers lose in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals bounced back from their first loss of the season in Week 8 and remain in first place in the NFC West. In fact, they were the only NFC West team to win in Week 9 and extended their lead in the division.

Here is what the standings in the division look after nine weeks of the season.

The Cardinals now have a one-game lead over the Rams in the standings and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with them, so it is like having a two-game lead at the moment.

Let’s look at what happened in Week 9 with each team and what is coming up in Week 10.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 on the road with a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. They were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and they lost running back Chase Edmonds and left guard Justin Pugh in the game to injuries. but still gained 437 yards and scored 31 points on the road.

Running back James Conner had 173 total yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was 22-for-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown, while the defense sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo five times, led by Markus Golden’s three, and had three takeaways.

The Cardinals return home to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Panthers have lost five of their last six games after a 3-0 start.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost for the second time this season at SoFi Stadium Sunday night. Matthew Stafford threw two first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and was sacked five times in a 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams outgained the Titans 347-194 in yards, but they were 4-for-15 on third down and the sacks and interceptions were too much to overcome.

They fell behind 21-3 and never could get back into it.

They will be on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to wrap up the Week 10 schedule.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks were on their bye in Week 9 but had good news. Quarterback Russell Wilson, on injured reserve, had the pin removed from his surgically repaired finger. Enough time has passed that he can return to practice, but he has not yet been designated to return.

The Seahawks will travel to Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Green Bay Packers. However, the thrilling duel between Wilson and Aaron Rodgers might not materialize. Wilson is still on injured reserve and Rodgers is on the COVID list and might not be able to play. It might end up being Geno Smith vs. Jordan Love.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers dropped to 0-3 in the division and lost for the fifth time in their last six games in a 31-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. They allowed the Cardinals’ backups to score 31 points and gained 437 yards of offense. They turned the ball over three times and Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked five times.

They are 0-4 at Levis Stadium this season and will host the 7-2 Rams in Week 10 on Monday night.

