Cardinals extend $17.4 million qualifying offer to Lance Lynn

MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the Cardinals have extended a $17.4 million qualifying offer to starter Lance Lynn.

Lynn, 30, missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He came back and had a solid year this past season, making 33 starts with a 3.43 ERA and a 153/78 K/BB ratio in 186 1/3 innings. That would seem to lay to rest any doubt about his effectiveness post-surgery, though his velocity and peripherals saw marginal declines.

In the likely event Lynn rejects the qualifying offer, he will join a free agent pool that also includes starters Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, and Alex Cobb.

