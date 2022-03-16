Cardinals are expected to sign Jeff Gladney

Cornerback Jeff Gladney appears set to get back into the NFL.

Gladney visited with the Cardinals this week and multiple reports indicate that he has agreed to sign with the NFC West club. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports it is a two-year deal.

Gladney was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, but his run in Minnesota came to an end after he was arrested on assault charges last August. Gladney was recently found not guilty in a trial on those charges and that opened a door to resuming his NFL career in Arizona.

Gladney started 15 games in his lone season with the Vikings. He had 81 tackles, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

