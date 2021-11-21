Cardinals expected to rest Kyler Murray again, start Colt McCoy vs. Seahawks

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks are catching a big break in what’ll be the ultimate must-win game of their season so far. Today, they’re hosting the Cardinals at Lumen Field and Arizona will likely be without its franchise quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Cards are expected to rest Kyler Murray for another week and start Colt McCoy against Seattle instead.

Murray has missed his team’s last two games with a sprained ankle. Giving him another couple of weeks off to rest makes sense for a team that’s in good position to make a deep run in the playoffs.

This doesn’t mean the Seahawks can take Colt McCoy lightly. If you’ll recall, last year, he led the Giants to an ugly 17-12 win over Seattle that sent their season into a death-spiral.

The Cardinals will also be without No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who’s missing his third-straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks may also be missing a couple important pieces, though. Strong safety Jamal Adams is one of five players who’s listed as questionable going into this week.

