Cardinals expected to give Giants OC Mike Kafka 2nd interview

The Arizona Cardinals could be closing in on some finalists for their vacant head coaching position to replace Kliff Kingsbury. One candidate expected to get a second interview is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Kafka, along with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, will have a second interview this week after he interviewed for the first time last Tuesday.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the timing of Kafka’s interview is to be determined but will be virtual.

Kafka was one of three new candidates interviewed last week after the Cardinals reset following their meeting with Sean Payton, who ended up getting hired by the Denver Broncos.

Kafka was an offensive coordinator only one season in 2022 for the Giants under head coach Brian Daboll. He was the offensive playcaller as well.

Before his year with the Giants, he was on Andy Reid’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2021. He was offensive quality control coach in 2017 and from 2018-2021, he was their quarterbacks coach, helping Patrick Mahomes put up insane offensive numbers. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

Kafka would give the Cardinals an offensive-minded coach who has experience with young quarterbacks. His work with Mahomes and Daniel Jones has been very good. Jones had a career year in 2022 for the Giants.

Kafka, Anarumo and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are the three candidates expected to receive a second interview with the Cardinals.

