Cardinals expect A.J. Green back at practice next week

Add Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green to the list of players dealing with injuries at training camp.

Green did not practice on Wednesday and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed his condition in a press conference after the session. Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website that Green is dealing with a “minor thing” without detailing the nature of the injury.

While it’s minor, Kingsbury said that he doesn’t expect Green will be back on the practice field until next week. The Cardinals have their first preseason game next week and it’s unclear if there are any thoughts of having Green take part in that contest.

Green missed seven games in 2018 and the entire 2019 season with injuries, but appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last year.

