Cardinals can even all-time series vs. Patriots with win on Monday

The Arizona Cardinals’ next game in Monday night at home against the New England Patriots, a team they rarely face because they are in the AFC.

Normally, they would face them only once every four years. However, despite facing them two years ago in 2020, because of the 17th game of the season that is against a team in the other conference, they face them this year.

The two teams have only met a total of 15 times dating back to 1970. The Cardinals trail the Patriots in the all-time series 8-7 and have lost two straight meetings. The Cardinals only have one win over New England in the last 8 matchups.

Let’s take a look back at the Cardinals’ last three appearances against the Pats and how they turned out.

All three were decided in part because of missed field goal near the end of the game.

2020: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17

The Patriots won the game on a 50-yard field goal from Nick Folk as time expired.

It ended up being the game that cost the Cardinals the playoffs.

After cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted Cam Newton and gave the offense the ball near midfield, kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 42-yard field goal that would have given the Cardinals a 20-17 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Isaiah Simmons was called for a questionable late hit, extending the Patriots’ drive and setting them up for the game-winning kick.

Arizona struggled offensively in that game with only 298 total yards, although New England only had 179 yards.

2016: Patriots 23, Cardinals 21

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed a 47-yard field goal wide right with under a minute to go, giving the Patriots the win.

The Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer threw a one-yard touchdown pass with under 10 minutes to go to give them a 21-20 lead.

Stephen Gostkowski made a 32-yard field goal with 3:44 left in the game to give them the lead before Catanzaro’s missed kick.

2012: Cardinals 20, Patriots 18

The Cardinals upset the Patriots after Gostkowski missed a 42-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game.

The Patriots failed to convert two-point conversion that would have tied the game but Cardinals running back Ryan Williams fumbled the ball giving Tom Brady and the Pats life, only to have the Cardinals win on a missed kick.

