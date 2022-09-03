Cardinals enter Week 1 with several injured starters

The Arizona Cardinals have finished all their preseason practice and have the weekend off before they return to prepare for their Week 1 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they did not play their starters in the preseason, the Cardinals have a few starters banged up and are not 100%. The status of their availability is uncertain in some cases.

Who are the starters dealing with injuries?

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz has been dealing with a calf strain for a while. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes Ertz can be ready for the season opener, but said it would be close. The team hopes he can get some work in practice this coming week.

OL Justin Pugh

Pugh is dealing with a neck injury. The team will take its time in getting him healthy with the addition of Cody Ford.

Ford could use the practice reps to learn the offense and get more comfortable at left guard. There is a chance he could miss the season opener.

OLB Markus Golden

Datnig to the middle of training camp. Golden was dealing with a toe issue. Some suggest perhaps he is having a hold-in with the hopes of getting a contract extension. Kingsbury believes he will get work in practice next week.

WR Rondale Moore

Moore is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

