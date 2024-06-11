Cardinals enter summer break with no real expected roster additions

Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals entered the summer break following the offseason program with some positions where it felt like they would address.

It felt like they had clear holes at center, running back and other positions. They ended up signing veteran players before or during training camp like tight end Geoff Swaim, who was a help last season, center Pat Elflein and running back Marlon Mack, both of whom almost immediately got hurt and ended up on injured reserve all season.

However, with the conclusion of the offseason program this year, it feels like they are done with roster additions for the most part. One could argue that they don’t have enough talent at certain positions, but that is a different conversation.

They don’t have a need at quarterback or running back. They added veteran Zay Jones already. The tight end room is full. The offensive line has both veteran and rookie additions. The defensive line does, too. They added to the linebacker room, added rookies and a veteran to the cornerback room and a rookie to the already solid safety room.

And while they could use a pass rusher, no one available seems like a fit.

Could there be roster moves before training camp at the end of July? Sure, but the likelihood is that any possible roster addition will be a young, back-of-the-roster player and not a veteran, at least not an experienced one.

So in terms of available players, it would be a surprise to see them make any changes, provided there isn’t an injury situation that comes up.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire