Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said late last week that the virtual offseason meetings have reached their limit.

“We’re running out of ideas without actually taking it to the field and actually executing it,” Kingsbury said. “You can only cover so many things without actually practicing it. We’ve about reached that point.”

So it comes as no surprise that Kingsbury has told veteran players they are done with the virtual offseason program. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that only Cardinals’ rookies will continue with meetings this week.

Teams can extend the virtual offseason program through June 26, but several teams, including the Rams, Titans and Bears, already have concluded their meetings. They will get back together in person at training camp next month.

Cardinals end virtual offseason for veterans, but rookies will continue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk