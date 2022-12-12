Cardinals elevate Pharoh Cooper, Maxx Williams for Monday Night Football

The Cardinals elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations for tonight’s game.

It is the third and final elevation for Williams.

The Cardinals will have to re-sign him to the active roster if they want to use him in another game this season.

Williams, despite his current practice squad status, has helped replace the injured Zach Ertz. In the most recent game against the Chargers, starter Trey McBride played 52 of 66 offensive snaps, Williams 17 and Stephen Anderson 12.

In six games, Williams has one catch for 7 yards. He has played 84 offensive snaps and 42 on special teams.

Cooper’s elevation is his second this season, an indication he will handle return duties against the Patriots. Greg Dortch is returning from a thumb injury that kept him out the past two games.

