Cardinals elevate LB Devon Kennard, CB Jace Whittaker to play vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves Saturday afternoon, the eve of their Week 2 road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unlike last week, which had players landing on injured reserve and more, the team simply made two practice squad elevations.

They elevated cornerback Jace Whittaker and linebacker Devon Kennard for the second week in a row.

It is the second week in a row they are standard practice squad elevations. Teams can use a standard elevation on a player three times with them simply reverting to the practice squad on Monday. After that, they are exposed to waivers, except in the case of Kennard. Because Kennard is a vested veteran, he would be immediately released and could re-sign without being exposed to waivers until the trader deadline in Week 8.

Kennard played the most snaps of any outside linebacker last Sunday. Whittaker played special teams and was the team’s third cornerback when they used three cornerbacks.

The Cardinals and Raiders kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

