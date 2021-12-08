Cardinals elevate Joe Walker to active roster, cut Tavien Feaster

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, the team announced Tuesday.

It also released running back Tavien Feaster, who has played three games with Arizona this season.

Walker has played the past seven games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the practice squad. He re-joined the Cardinals on Oct. 13 after previously playing 30 games with 11 starts with Arizona in 2018-19.

The team also announced it signed linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad.

Hall played 10 games with Houston last season and had five tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and six special teams tackles. He originally entered the league with Dallas in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chargers, Texans and Bills.

