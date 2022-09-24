The Cardinals elevated cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Rams. It’s the third time in three weeks that the Cardinals have used a standard elevation on Whittaker.

That means the Cardinals will have to sign Whittaker to the 53-player roster if they want him to play in games after Sunday.

The Cardinals also called up receiver Andre Baccellia. He was active for the first two games while on the 53-player roster before being waived earlier this week.

Thus, this is the first time the Cardinals have used a standard elevation on Baccellia.

Baccellia made the first two catches of his NFL career last week in Las Vegas, gaining 12 yards. He played 19 offensive snaps.

Whittaker played 45 defensive snaps last week as a major part of the defensive plan, with a pass defensed and four tackles.

The Cardinals have players returning from injuries at both positions Sunday. Receiver Andy Isabella will play after missing last week with a back injury, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen will make his Cardinals’ debut after a preseason trade. Mullen missed the first two weeks recovering from toe surgery.

Cardinals elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia for Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk