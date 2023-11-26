Cardinals elevate DT Phil Hoskins, CB Divaad Wilson for game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday to set their roster for Week 12, elevating two players from the practice squad as is allowed.

For Week 12, they elevated defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and cornerback Divaad Wilson.

This is the second week in a row for Hoskins. He played 33 defensive snaps last week and collected four total tackles.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was ruled out with a knee injury and Jonathan Ledbetter was questionable with a shoulder injury. With no other moves to add defensive linemen, Ledbetter should play.

Wilson’s elevation is his first this season. Antonio Hamilton is out. He likely will play special teams with Marco Wilson, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas as Kei’Trel Clark getting defensive snaps.

Inactive lists are released 90 minutes before kickoff.

