Cardinals elevate DL Trevon Coley, no one else to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals elevated one of their practice squad players for their Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. The team announced defensive lineman Trevon Coley was added to the active roster.

He was elevated to the roster last week as well and had three tackles against the Dallas Cowboys.

His elevation gives the Cardinals six defensive linemen who can play.

The elevation is no surprise, especially considering that starter Jordan Phillips is questionable for the game after missing practice all week with a foot injury.

However, the lack of any other elevation is good news at cornerback. It means that starter Dre Kirkpatrick, questionable for the game after missing time in practice with a foot injury, should be good to go. The Cardinals only have four cornerbacks on the roster and three play regularly.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



