Cardinals elevate Darrell Daniels, cut Jeremy Vujnovich

For the third time in three weeks, the Cardinals have made transactions involving both tight end Darrell Daniels and offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich.

This time, Arizona elevated Daniels from the practice squad and released Vujnovich.

Daniels was inactive for the Cardinals’ season opener before re-signing to the practice squad.

He appeared in two games with one start for Arizona last season after joining the team off waivers from Seattle in Week 13.

Daniels played nine games last season with the Seahawks, starting two.

He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2017.