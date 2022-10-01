Cardinals elevate S Chris Banjo, WR Andree Baccellia to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced their two standard elevations from the practice squad for Week 4 as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon on the road.

For the second week in a row, wide receiver Andre Baccellia gets moved up and, as expected, safety Chris Banjo is the other player elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Banjo, who played for the Cardinals from 2019-2021, was signed to the practice squad earlier this week after safety Deionte Thompson was released. Following the release, the Cardinals were left with no safeties on the roster other than starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

For the first time this season, cornerback Jace Whittaker was not elevated from the practice squad. The team has used up his three standard elevations. It means that Trayvon Mullen, acquired in a trade before the season, is set to get his first defensive action as the team’s third cornerback.

The Cardinals and Panthers kick off Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.

