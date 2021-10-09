Cardinals elevate CB Jace Whittaker, TE Ross Travis, OL Danny Isidora from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on Saturday, leading up to their Week 5 divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. They elevated three players from the practice squad. Two were standard elevations and a third was as a COVID-19 replacement, as tight end Darrell Daniels contracted the virus this week and landed on the COVID reserve.

They elevated tight end Ross Travis and offensive lineman Danny Isidora as standard elevations.

Cornerback Jace Whittaker was elevated as Daniels’ COVID replacement.

Travis will see action as the team’s third tight end. Isidora will be one of the team’s eight active offensive linemen. As Justin Murray was placed on injured reserve Friday, they only had seven on the roster. This presumably means Kelvin Beachum will be back in the lineup at right tackle. Max Garcia, Sean Harlow and Isidora will be the three guys on the bench.

Whittaker could end up getting significant playing time. Byron Murphy was ruled out and both Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson are questionable.

With only cornerback elevated, it suggests that both Wilson and Hamilton will be able to play. Whittaker will likely be the fourth corner, given his ability to play inside and out.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Cardinals-49ers Week 5 Q&A preview

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



