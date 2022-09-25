Cardinals elevate CB Jace Whittaker, WR Andre Baccellia for game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of roster move Saturday. They announced they used standard elevations to promote cornerback Jace Whittaker and receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster for their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both had played in both games so far this season.

Baccellia had his first two NFL catches last week in the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whittaker has been elevated three straight weeks. He played 54 defensive snaps in two games. Last week, he had four tackles and a pass breakup.

