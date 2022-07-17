Cardinals’ edge rushers to face 8 of NFL’s top tackles in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals no longer have Chandler Jones on the roster to be their top pass rusher. Now it is Markus Golden and a bunch of guys vying for playing time opposite Golden.

Arizona’s edge rushers will need to produce against some of the best tackles in the league in 2022.

Based on Doug Farrar’s rankings of the top tackles in the league for Touchdown Wire, the Cardinals will face eight of the league’s best 12 tackles.

Check them out.

No. 1 Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The top of the list is Williams, whom the Cardinals will face twice. The face him and the 49ers in Mexico in Week 11 and on the road in Week 18 to end the regular season.

No. 2 Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles actually have two of the league’s top 12 tackles. Johnson comes in at No. 2. The Cardinals host the Eagles in Week 5.

No. 3 Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wirfs plays right tackle for the Bucs. The Cardinals could have drafted him in 2020 but passed on him. They will face him and the Bucs on Christmas night in Week 16.

No. 5 Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mailata and Johnson give the Eagles two of the league’s top-five tackles.

The Cardinals will have to find ways to get pressure on QB Jalen Hurts in Week 5 when the Eagles come to State Farm Stadium.

No. 7 Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Slater entered the NFL as a first-round rookie last season and already is one of the best tackles in the league. He and the Chargers come to Arizona in Week 12.

No. 8 Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals seem to always struggle against the Panthers, as they have not beaten them in the regular season or playoffs since 2013. They will face Moton and the Panthers on the road in Week 4.

No. 9 Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints lost their left tackle in Terron Armstead and drafted Trevor Penning in the first round, but they still have Ramczyk. The Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7 on Thursday night.

No. 11 Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have two of the best pass rusher on defense and they also have one of the best tackles on offense. Miller struggled his rookie season in 2018 but has become very good since then. The Cardinals face him and the Raiders on the road in Week 2.

