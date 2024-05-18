Cardinals’ early kickoffs spread out nicely throughout season

One thing to look at on the NFL schedule for the Arizona Cardinals each year is to see how many early 1 p.m. ET games they have and where they are on the schedule.

With the release of their 2024 regular-season schedule, those games are spread out nicely throughout the schedule.

They have only five 1 p.m. ET games — road games against the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

There is one early game in September (Week 1 at the Bills).

The next one isn’t until Week 6 on Oct. 13. They have one two weeks later in Week 8 at the Dolphins.

Their next early game isn’t until Week 13 at the Vikings (Dec. 1) and then the final one is in Week 16 on Dec. 22 at the Panthers.

Of those games, technically only three are on the East Coast, as the Packers and Vikings play in the Central time zone.

It definitely could be worse.

