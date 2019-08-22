Cardinals and Eagles make a trade

Halfway through the preseason, teams have a pretty good idea who is going to make their roster and who isn’t.

And the Cardinals and Eagles decided to swap some spare parts to see if they fit better elsewhere.

The Cardinals announced they had traded safety Rudy Ford to the Eagles, in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Hector played eight games for the Eagles last year, after making the team as an undrafted rookie. But interior defensive line might be one of the Eagles’ deepest positions, so he was expendable.

Ford, the Cardinals’ 2017 sixth-rounder, was buried on the depth chart at safety so going to Philadelphia gives him a chance to make a new impression, or carve a niche on special teams with a new club.