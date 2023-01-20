Cardinals take DT over pass rusher in new mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they will have the opportunity to perhaps select the very best non-quarterback in the entire class.

In a new mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, with two quarterbacks getting selected with the first two picks of the draft, the Cardinals decide that the best player in the draft is Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

They select Carter, a 6-3, 310-lb interior defender who wrecked opposing offenses for the Bulldogs in their back-to-back national championships, over Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson and TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Carter didn’t put up big number but got high grades in all phases of his play. over the last two seasons, he had a combined 69 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

The Cardinals, under general manager Steve Keim, coveted athletic defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Derrick Brown in recent years.

Now under new general manager Monti Ossenfort, we will see if he is enamored with a player like Carter as the previous leadership was.

