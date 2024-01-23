Cardinals’ Drew Terrell to be OC at Shrine Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals have yet another member of their coaching staff getting to participate in the predraft college all-star games. The latest is passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced that Terrell will be the offensive coordinator for the East team. Four other assistants on Arizona’s staff have been announced as part of the Senior Bowl coaching staff as well.

Terrell has been with the Cardinals for one year. He was with the Washington Commanders previously as their receivers coach.

The Shrine Bowl will be Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas, two days before the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl are the two most prominent predraft all-star games, giving NFL prospects the opportunity to face other top prospects.

The experience is one that Terrell can add to his resume as he hopes to climb the NFL coaching ladder. He hopes to be an NFL offensive coordinator.

Cardinals fans can tune in to the Shrine Bowl on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

