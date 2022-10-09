Cardinals draw even on Eno Benjamin touchdown

The Eagles scored the first two touchdowns of Sunday’s game in Arizona, but the Cardinals have been the more productive team since that point.

Arizona cut the Eagles lead to 14-10 before halftime and they’ve now tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter. Eno Benjamin ran 11 yards for a touchdown that capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive with just under 10 minutes left to play in the game.

Kyler Murray used his arm and legs to generate big plays over the course of the drive. He hit Rondale Moore for a 28-yard gain and ran for 13 yards one play before Benjamin found his way into the end zone.

Benjamin is seeing a lot of time with James Conner sidelined by a rib injury.

The Eagles have a field goal and a punt on their two second half possessions and they’ll need to add some more points to remain the league’s only undefeated club.

