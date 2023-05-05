Cardinals’ new draft picks get numbers

The Arizona Cardinals added nine players to the team through the NFL draft last week. They will get some work on the field for the first time next week during rookie minicamp.

They were assigned their new uniform numbers.

Some get to wear the same number they wore in college. Others will not.

Let’s have a look.

OL Paris Johnson: No. 70

Johnson wore No. 77 at Ohio State. That number is retired for the Cardinals for Stan Mauldin.

He will instead wear No. 70.

Some notable players from the past who have worn No. 70 are offensive linemen Bobby Massie, L.J. Shelton and Derek Kennard.

LB B.J. Ojulari: No. 18

Ojulari got to wear the honorable No. 18 at LSU last season. He will wear it for the Cardinals, too.

It has not been a defensive number in the past. Receiver A.J. Green wore it the last two seasons and other unmemorable receivers have as well. A decent punter, Carl Birdsong, also wore it.

CB Garrett Williams: No. 21

Williams wore No. 8 at Syracuse, but that number is retired for Hall of Famer Larry Wilson. He instead will get classic cornerback No. 21. It is what Patrick Peterson wore for a decade.

WR Michael Wilson: No. 13

Wilson wore No. 4 at Stanford. That number now belongs to receiver Rondale Moore. He will wear No. 13. Christian Kirk wore it before. So did quarterback Kurt Warner.

OL Jon Gaines: No. 59

Gaines wore No. 57 for UCLA.

He gets No. 59. No one else is wearing No. 57 right now, so he apparently chose 59.

It has been a linebacker number for. It appears former center Ed Cunningham from the early 90s was the last lineman to wear it.

QB Clayton Tune: No. 15

Tune wore No. 3 in college for Houston but that is Budda Baker’s number. No. 15 happens to be the whatever-guy-they-just-signed number. Four players had it last season (three kickers and a receiver).

QB Chris Streveler wore it, too, as did receivers Michael Floyd and Steve Breaston. It was Neil Lomax’s number as well.

LB Owen Pappoe: No. 44

Pappoe wore No. 0 in college but receiver Zach Pascal is the first to wear it for the Cardinals. He gets No. 44, the number Markus Golden wore.

CB Kei'Trel Clark

Clark wore No. 13 in college but is a lower draft pick than Wilson. He gets No. 26, worn by a few defensive backs (Brandon Williams, Rashad Johnson, Rod Hood) and running backs (Eno Benjamin, Beanie Wells, Thomas Jones) over the years.

DL Dante Stills: No. 98

Stills wore No. 55 in college but can’t in the pros as an interior defensive lineman.

He gets No. 98, which has been worn by some pretty solid D-linemen before — Corey Peters, Frostee Rucker, Eric Swann, Gabe Watson and Russell Davis.

