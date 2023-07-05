Cardinals draft OL Tristan Wirfs in redraft of 2020 first round

The Arizona Cardinals selected safety Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He hasn’t been bad, but if the Cardinals had to pick over again, would they or should they have taken Simmons?

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy did a redo of the 2020 draft and the Cardinals did not take Simmons.

In this redraft, they instead take Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs has been one of the best tackles in the entire NFL since his first game.

Drafting Wirfs would have meant they likely would not have taken Josh Jones and probably would not have signed Kelvin Beachum that year.

Another great possibility would have been Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. They would be in a much better position now at receiver. They would not have needed to trade for Hollywood Brown and they would have given Kyler Murray a stud to throw the ball to.

