Cardinals draft Adams in third round

Apr. 26—DETROIT — Isaiah Adams didn't have to wait long once the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft started Friday night. The former Illinois offensive lineman wound up the seventh pick of the round and 71st overall when he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

Adams started all 25 games of his Illinois career after joining the team from Garden City Community College (Kan.). The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Canadian made 12 starts at left guard and one start at left tackle in 2022 and two games at left guard and 10 at right tackle in 2023.

Adams led Illinois in knockdowns in 2022 with 120 1/2 and was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the league media. A team captain in 2023, Adams was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick playing out of his best position after moving to right tackle in the third week of the season.

Adams was the second Illini drafted Friday. Former defensive tackle Johnny Newton was picked early in the second round by the Washington Commanders with the 36th overall pick. Several other former Illinois standouts like Keith Randolph Jr., Tip Reiman and Isaiah Williams are also draft prospects. The draft will continue Saturday with the final four rounds.