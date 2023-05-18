Cardinals down to 1 unsigned draft pick after inking CB Garrett Williams

The Arizona Cardinals are down to only one of their nine draft picks needing to be signed. The latest to sign his rookie contract is cornerback Garrett Williams, whom the Cardinals selected in the third round of the NFL draft last month out of Syracuse.

Williams was pick No. 72 in the draft.

The only remaining unsigned draft pick is linebacker B.J. Ojulari, Arizona’s second-round pick.

Williams’ deal is for four years.

Williams is coming off an injury-shortened year in 2022. He tore his ACL in October and will miss offseason work but should be ready to go in July.

Based on how quickly the other draft picks signed their contracts, perhaps the Cardinals can get Ojulari under contract before the start of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) next week.

