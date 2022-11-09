How the Cardinals have done against the Rams recently

If there is any hope left for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, it must start with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 10.

As most Cardinals fans know, the team has not done well against the Rams at all since Sean Mcvay took over.

Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals are 1-7 against the Rams (including postseason). Their lone win came on the road last season when the team was firing on all cylinders.

The Rams lead the all-time series 48-39-2, so the Cardinals have plenty of catching up to do if they hope to take the lead in the coming years.

2022, Week 3: Rams 20, Cardinals 12

This was a great opportunity for the Cardinals to get back to take a head start in the NFC West. Both teams entered this matchup at 1-1 and were projected to be the two front runners in the division at this time.

Instead of putting together an impressive home victory, the Cardinals failed to score an offensive touchdown. They had to settle for four field goals in what was a very winnable game.

Kyler Murray had 314 passing yards in the outing but the team didn’t reach the endzone once. There were a number of drops and miscues in the red zone on plays where the Cardinals should have scored six.

James Conner was a non-factor with 13 carries for 39 yards but Hollywood Brown had a nice outing for the team with 14 receptions for 140 yards. As has been the theme all season, the Cardinals’ defense kept them in the game the whole way by only allowing 20 points.

2022 Wild Card Round: Rams 34, Cardinals 11

This was a very tough game for the Cardinals.

The Rams held the Cardinals scoreless in the first half and built a 28-0 lead. Kyler Murray had only 137 passing yards and was picked off twice, including a pick-six.

Arizona managed only 183 total yards. They were really never in the game, despite just weeks ago having been the best team in the league.

2021 was a complete collapse by the Cardinals. They choked the division away to the Rams, as this game should have been in Arizona. It would have been a great opportunity to host a playoff game since they obviously won’t be doing so in 2022.

2021: Rams 30, Cardinals 23

This was another disappointment for the Cardinals, as they had an opportunity to go for the sweep of the Rams for the first time since 2014.

The Rams needed this game desperately, as they were, at the time, trying to claw their way back to first place in the NFC West (which, at the time, looked to belong to the Cardinals).

It was the first breakout game for Odell Beckham Jr. as a member of the club, as the Cardinals defense was unable to stop Matthew Stafford and company on the night.

A pair of Kyler Murray interceptions really put the team in a hole early, which was nearly impossible to come back from due to the Rams offense clicking. Murray passed for 383 yards but did not have a touchdown pass and was picked off twice.

This was a Monday Night Football matchup, so it always stings a bit more to lose on primetime TV.

