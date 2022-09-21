How the Cardinals have done against the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are traveling to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in what is a pivotal matchup for the NFC West.

The Cardinals appear to have finally found their groove after a thrilling comeback win against the Raiders. The Rams are looking to continue their quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

As they meet this weekend for the 89th time, with the Rams leading the all-time series 47-39-2. They’ve had the Cards’ number in Arizona in recent memory. Including their playoff game last season, the Rams have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

The Cardinals have not beat the Rams at home since 2014, which is a shockingly bad stat.

Let’s take a look at their recent meetings.

2022 wild card game: Rams 34, Cardinals 11

This was a very tough game for the Cardinals.

The Rams held the Cardinals scoreless in the first half and built a 28-0 lead. Kyler Murray had only 137 passing yards and was picked off twice, including a pick-six.

Arizona managed only 183 total yards.

It was the last time these two teams met, so the Cardinals are likely looking to get back at Los Angeles for this one.

2021 in Arizona: Rams 30, Cardinals 23

This was another disappointment for the Cardinals, as they had an opportunity to go for the sweep of the Rams for the first time since 2014.

The Rams needed this game desperately, as they were, at the time, trying to claw their way back to first place in the NFC West (which, at the time, looked to belong to the Cardinals).

It was the first breakout game for Odell Beckham Jr. as a member of the club, as the Cardinals defense was unable to stop Matthew Stafford and company on the night.

A pair of Kyler Murray interceptions really put the team in a hole early, which was nearly impossible to come back from due to the Rams offense clicking. Murray passed for 383 yards but did not have a touchdown pass and was picked off twice.

This was a Monday Night Football matchup, so it always stings a bit more to lose on primetime TV.

2021 in L.A: Cardinals 37, Rams 20

The Cardinals, who had yet to receive any real recognition for their 3-0 start on the season, started to turn heads after this game.

The Cards went in and beat up on the Rams in their home stadium. The score doesn’t really do justice the outcome of this game, as there was quite a bit of garbage time scoring on the part of the Rams.

This was the game where the Cardinals truly became a contender. While the season didn’t end that way, it was pivotal in putting Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in a higher realm of respect.

This game was dominated by the Cards receiving trio of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. They basically moved the three of them around and threw wherever Jalen Ramsey wasn’t. The Rams had no answers.

The Cardinals also had over 200 yards rushing and were in complete control by halftime.

