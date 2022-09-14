How the Cardinals have done against the Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road in Week 2 to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a pivotal game for both clubs. Both teams are coming off a Week 1 loss and statistically, the odds for a playoff berth exponentially decrease for teams that go 0-2.

The Raiders and Cardinals don’t get to play one another very often, given they are in opposing conferences.

The Cardinals and Raiders have only played 10 times dating back to 1973. The Raiders have a slight 6-4 lead in the all-time series.

Let’s take a look at the last few times these teams met.

2018: Raiders 23, Cardinals 21

2018 was a dreadful year for both of these teams.

The Cardinals, of course, ended up with the No. 1 overall pick that would become Kyler Murray, while the Raiders were not far behind at No. 4.

It was a rather entertaining game for two struggling teams, highlighted by a pair of Larry Fitzgerald touchdowns and a good outing from David Johnson.

Ultimately, Carr would lead a game-winning drive after a dropped interception by inside linebacker Josh Bynes. Kicker Daniel Carlson, in his first season with the team, kicked the game-winner and has since proved himself their long-term solution at the position.

2014: Cardinals 24, Raiders 13

This matchup served as a sort of revenge game for Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, as his time in Oakland did not go particularly well.

The 2014 Cardinals were arguably the best team in the league before Palmer tore his ACL in midseason. It’s one of the biggest ‘what-ifs’ in Arizona sports history.

Quarterback Derek Carr was a rookie and the Raiders weren’t very good overall. This was a rather competitive game, given the skill gap between these two teams.

Palmer had two passing touchdowns, one to Michael Floyd and another to Stepfan Taylor.

2010: Cardinals 24, Raiders 23

At this time, the Cardinals were in the midst of an awkward transition following the retirement of Kurt Warner and the acquisition of Carson Palmer.

This 2010 team was not very good, but did come out on top in this one. Quarterback Derek Anderson was the starter and threw two touchdown passes, one to Larry Fitzgerald and one to Steve Breaston.

The Raiders were in position to win this game until kicker Sebastian Janikowski missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Cards narrowly escaped this one, but neither team would have any success that year.

