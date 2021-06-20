How the Cardinals have done against their 2021 opponents

The Arizona Cardinals will begin the 2021 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. They hope to take the next step in their progression, by making the postseason and competing for a championship.

Let’s look at the Cardinals’ 2021 opponents and what their history is against them.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and

Week 1: Tennessee Titans

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are 7-4 all-time against the Titans, including when they were the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Oilers. The Cardinals won the last two matchups in 2017 and 2013.

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings lead the all-time series 17-11 and have won five of the last six meetings. The Cardinals' last win over the Vikings was 23-20 in Arizona in 2015.

Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Jaguars have only faced one another five times. The Cardinals have a 3-2 series lead and have won the last three meetings.

Week 4 and 14: Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Rams will play twice this season, as they do every season since realignment. The Rams lead 45-38-2 and have won the last eight meetings. The Cardinals have not won since Sean McVay became head coach.

Week 5, 9: San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers and Cardinals face one another twice a season every year since realignment. The 49ers lead the series 32-27 and have now three of the last four meetings. Before that, the Cardinals had won eight games in a row over them.

Week 6: Cleveland Browns

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns lead this series 33-15 overall, but the Cardinals have won the last four meetings. The Browns have not beaten the Cardinals since 2003.

Week 7: Houston Texans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Texans will play for only the fifth time ever. The all-time series is tied 2-2. The Texans picked up a 31-21 win in their last matchup in 2017.

Story continues

Week 8: Green Bay Packers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Packers have faced one another dating back to 1921. Green Bay leads the series 45-26-4. That includes three games in the playoffs. The Cardinals are 2-1 against the Packers in the postseason. Arizona has won three straight matchups and four of the last five, including two postseason games. In one stretch, the Packers had won 15 straight games against the Cardinals.

Week 10: Carolina Panthers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Their Week 10 game is the 19th game between the two teams, including three times in the playoffs. The Panthers lead the all-time series 13-5 overall and have beaten the Cardinals in five straight games, including twice in the playoffs.

Week 11, 18: Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face have faced the Seahawks twice a year since 2002 but, before that, they only saw each other about once every four years. The Seahawks were in the AFC previously. Seattle holds a slight 22-21-1 lead in the all-time series and have won four of the last six matchups.

Week 13: Chicago Bears

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The history between the two teams dates back to the beginning of their existence in 1920. They were crosstown rivals for many years. The Bears lead the series 57-28-6 and five of the last seven meetings.

Week 15: Detroit Lions

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals' game against the Lions marks the fifth year in a row they face one another and the eighth time in nine years. The Lions lead the all-time series 34-28-6. The Cardinals have not beaten the Lions in four straight games. Before that, they beat them seven straight times.

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 18th time since 1950 they face one another. The Cardinals lead 9-8 in the all-time series and have won the last two matchups in 2017 and 2013. The Colts won the previous four and the Cardinals the four games before that.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Cowboys have played 90 times including once in the playoffs. Dallas has a huge 56-33-1 all-time series lead but the Cardinals have five of the last six matchups and beat them in the only postseason matchup after the 1998 season.

1

1