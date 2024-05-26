Cardinals don’t trade back in redo of first round of 2023 draft

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals made waves with many trades during the NFL draft. They moved back from the third overall pick to No. 12 and then moved up to No. 6, selecting tackle Paris Johnson and acquiring multiple draft picks.

Should they have done what they did?

Looking back at the first round of the 2023 draft, Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy does a redraft.

Rather than trading back and trading up, he has the Cardinals staying at No. 3 and selecting pass rusher Will Anderson, who was drafted by the Houston Texans and ended up being the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Cardinals originally got offensive tackle Paris Johnson but instead opted for edge defender Will Anderson Jr. who took the league by storm.

Anderson was great and is poised to become a great pass rusher in the league, something the Cardinals badly have needed for the last two seasons.

Johnson was solid last year as a rookie at right tackle, playing every single snap. He now takes over at left tackle.

Should the Cardinals have just drafted Anderson rather than getting Johnson and using picks they acquired to land cornerback Garrett Williams, defensive lineman Darius Robinson and cornerback Elijah Jones?

If Johnson is a great left tackle and the other players are decent, it might be a wash.

If Anderson is a top pass rusher, it will be a great “what if”.

But the selection of Johnson established the need to protect Kyler Murray and it was somewhat symbolic because Johnson was the player Murray wanted the Cardinals to draft, strengthening his relationship with the new leadership.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire